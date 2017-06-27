Police log: Carson and Torrance crime reports
Armed robbery: 6:34-6:40 p.m. June 16, 3500 block of Carson Street. Someone struck the victim in the face with a gun and took a watch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Mon
|secret Asian man
|1
|Vanessa Jimenez, 16 (Jul '08)
|Mon
|friend2
|2
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jun 25
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|121
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 25
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|88
|Bloods and Crips (May '12)
|Jun 24
|gang politics
|14
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Jun 22
|Human
|219
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC