Poker pro snags million-dollar win in WSOP Monster Stack
Name: Brian Yoon Nationality: American Birthplace: Los Angeles, California Current Residence: Henderson, Nevada Age: 27 Profession: Poker Player Number of WSOP Cashes: 22 Number of WSOP Final Table Appearances: 3 Number of WSOP Gold Bracelet Victories : 3 Best Previous WSOP Finish: 1st - Event #58: The Little One for One Drop - $1,111 No-Limit Hold'em ; 1st - Event #35: $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em 8-Handed Career WSOP Earnings: $2,777,523 Personal Facts: Yoon is a 27-year-old poker pro who has won at least $600,000 in each of his three WSOP bracelet triumphs. He can be found as @byoonz on Twitter.
