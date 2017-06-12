Marshall Offers Single-Cable-to-Camera Solutions Featuring HDBaseT Technology at InfoComm

Marshall Electronics, a leading provider of professional cameras and display monitors, will debut three new products that incorporate HDBaseT technology at the InfoComm show in Orlando FL, June 14-17, 2017 . As recent members of the HDBaseT Alliance, Marshall has developed new products to offer single-cable-to-camera solutions for integration in corporate AV, houses of worship, education and hospitality markets.

