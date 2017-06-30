LAPD detective from Torrance acquitted in threat case

A Los Angeles Police Department detective from Torrance who was accused of threatening an ex-boyfriend and filing a false police report claiming he had sexually assaulted her was acquitted last month of a charge of intimidating a witness, but jurors deadlocked on a false imprisonment count stemming from his arrest, authorities said. Prosecutors said Christine Wycoff, 46, met the man through a Craigslist online personal ad in June 2014 and the pair had a sexual relationship that lasted several months.

