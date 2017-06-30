LAPD detective from Torrance acquitte...

LAPD detective from Torrance acquitted in threat case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Daily Breeze

A Los Angeles Police Department detective from Torrance who was accused of threatening an ex-boyfriend and filing a false police report claiming he had sexually assaulted her was acquitted last month of a charge of intimidating a witness, but jurors deadlocked on a false imprisonment count stemming from his arrest, authorities said. Prosecutors said Christine Wycoff, 46, met the man through a Craigslist online personal ad in June 2014 and the pair had a sexual relationship that lasted several months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Jul 1 Human 220
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game Jun 26 secret Asian man 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
News Vanessa Jimenez, 16 (Jul '08) Jun 26 friend2 2
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Jun 25 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 121
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jun 25 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 88
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun '17 PHD2184 13
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at July 03 at 2:55PM PDT

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,704 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC