Historic $100 Million in Gifts to Torrance Memorial Medical Center Marks Largest Single Donor Contribution to a non-Teaching/Research Hospital in United States Torrance Memorial Medical Center leadership and community members were joined this morning by local elected officials from throughout the South Bay to announce a $32 million donation by philanthropists Melanie and Richard Lundquist to establish a Neuroscience Institute and an Orthopedic and Spine Institute at the 470-bed nonprofit medical center located in Torrance, California.

