Historic $100 Million in Gifts to Torrance Memorial Medical Center...
Historic $100 Million in Gifts to Torrance Memorial Medical Center Marks Largest Single Donor Contribution to a non-Teaching/Research Hospital in United States Torrance Memorial Medical Center leadership and community members were joined this morning by local elected officials from throughout the South Bay to announce a $32 million donation by philanthropists Melanie and Richard Lundquist to establish a Neuroscience Institute and an Orthopedic and Spine Institute at the 470-bed nonprofit medical center located in Torrance, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi...
|3 hr
|double foodie doggie
|1
|Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In...
|3 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|WhipitthrutheGlass
|72
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Tue
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|26
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|Tue
|WILDCATS BOWLING ...
|28
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Tue
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|120
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC