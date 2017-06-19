Gasoline Prices Want To Fall
In the past two weeks, the U.S. average retail price of regular grade gasoline inched up 5.76 cents per gallon, to $3.6669, according to the most recent Lundberg Survey of approximately 2,500 U.S. gas stations. It comes mostly from slightly higher crude oil prices , with higher ethanol prices making a contribution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|121
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|12 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|88
|Bloods and Crips (May '12)
|Sat
|gang politics
|14
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Jun 22
|Human
|219
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|Jun 22
|secret Asian man
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC