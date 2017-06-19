Gasoline Prices Want To Fall

Gasoline Prices Want To Fall

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: CSP

In the past two weeks, the U.S. average retail price of regular grade gasoline inched up 5.76 cents per gallon, to $3.6669, according to the most recent Lundberg Survey of approximately 2,500 U.S. gas stations. It comes mostly from slightly higher crude oil prices , with higher ethanol prices making a contribution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 6 hr INGLEWOOD LANES B... 121
Review: Inglewood Lanes 12 hr INGLEWOOD LANES B... 88
Bloods and Crips (May '12) Sat gang politics 14
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Jun 22 Human 219
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... Jun 22 secret Asian man 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... Jun 17 hey hey hay 3
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 25 at 3:13AM PDT

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,513 • Total comments across all topics: 282,016,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC