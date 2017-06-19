Fathera s Day: These spelling bee hel...

Fathera s Day: These spelling bee helpers love being D-A-D-S

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Happy Randhawa gives 11-year-old daughter, Aisha, a high five as the two work on their nightly spelling practice at their Corona home on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Happy spends countless hours preparing Aisha for next year's spelling bee contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... Jun 17 hey hey hay 3
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... Jun 17 hey hey hay 1
News South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi... Jun 15 double foodie doggie 1
News Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08) Jun 13 WhipitthrutheGlass 72
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jun 13 INGLEWOOD LANES 26
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes Jun 13 WILDCATS BOWLING ... 28
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,930,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC