Family celebrates four generations graduating from Torrance High
After his graduation, Trevor Paour hugs his grandmother, Joan Paour , in Torrance on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. For the last 100 years members of the Paour family have graduated from Torrance High, starting with Marguerite Paour in 1918, just six years after Torrance was founded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|Human
|219
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|8 hr
|secret Asian man
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|3
|South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi...
|Jun 15
|double foodie doggie
|1
|Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08)
|Jun 13
|WhipitthrutheGlass
|72
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 13
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|26
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC