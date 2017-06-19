Family celebrates four generations gr...

Family celebrates four generations graduating from Torrance High

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

After his graduation, Trevor Paour hugs his grandmother, Joan Paour , in Torrance on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. For the last 100 years members of the Paour family have graduated from Torrance High, starting with Marguerite Paour in 1918, just six years after Torrance was founded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 5 hr Human 219
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... 8 hr secret Asian man 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... Jun 17 hey hey hay 3
News South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi... Jun 15 double foodie doggie 1
News Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08) Jun 13 WhipitthrutheGlass 72
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jun 13 INGLEWOOD LANES 26
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 22 at 8:39PM PDT

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,496 • Total comments across all topics: 281,953,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC