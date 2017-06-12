Embattled Torrance Police Chief Mark Matsuda announces retirement
Torrance's embattled police chief announced his retirement Wednesday, a week after one of his own lieutenants sued him and less than four months after he was suspended from the force following allegations he made hostile remarks about women, blacks, gays and Muslims. In a statement issued by the city at 5:30 p.m. - the close of the business day - Matsuda announced he would end his three-decade career as a Torrance police officer in August.
