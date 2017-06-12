Edelbrock Parts Trivia from the Hot R...

Edelbrock Parts Trivia from the Hot Rod Power Tour 2017

Monday Jun 12

Did you know that the oldest part that Edelbrock sells is still in the catalog? If you guessed flathead Ford intake manifold, you might have been on the salt in 1938 when Vic Edelbrock Sr. designed it for the 1938-1948 flatty. The Edelbrock guys brought it and a bunch of flathead Ford stuff to touch and feel.

