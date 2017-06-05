Driver charged in Torrance head-on crash that killed Harbor City man
A Los Angeles man suspected of crashing into and killing an innocent motorist while allegedly racing along a Torrance street was charged Tuesday with vehicular manslaughter, prosectors said. It was not clear when Luis Samaniego Barajas, 19, will face a judge in Torrance Superior Court, however.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|6 hr
|jhusterrandservices
|27
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city?
|Jun 7
|CalyPsyD
|1
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 6
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|22
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Bloods and Crips (May '12)
|May 30
|Kinder and Gentle...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC