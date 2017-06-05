Driver charged in Torrance head-on cr...

Driver charged in Torrance head-on crash that killed Harbor City man

A Los Angeles man suspected of crashing into and killing an innocent motorist while allegedly racing along a Torrance street was charged Tuesday with vehicular manslaughter, prosectors said. It was not clear when Luis Samaniego Barajas, 19, will face a judge in Torrance Superior Court, however.

