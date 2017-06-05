Driver arrested in Torrance street racing crash that killed Harbor City man
A Los Angeles man was under arrest today, suspected of losing control of his Honda coupe while racing another vehicle in Torrance and crashing head-on into another driver, killing him, police said. Luis Samaniego Barajas, 19, was held on suspicion of reckless driving and vehicular manslaughter.
