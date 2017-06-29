California Supreme Court refuses to review Torrance killera s case
The California Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to review the case of an Orange County engineer who was convicted of the 1979 murder of a 28-year-old Torrance nurse he had briefly dated. Douglas Gordon Bradford was sentenced in 2014 to a prison term of 26 years to life for Lynne Knight's strangulation.
