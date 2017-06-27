California lawmakers have tried for 50 years to fix the state's...
Azucena Gutierrez, 38, stands outside her apartment in Boyle Heights before leaving for her job in Torrance last fall. Perez, a councilman in the Bay Area suburb of Foster City, was tired of planning for the construction of new homes to comply with a 50-year-old state law designed to help all Californians live affordably.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Mon
|secret Asian man
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Vanessa Jimenez, 16 (Jul '08)
|Jun 26
|friend2
|2
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jun 25
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|121
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jun 25
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|88
|Bloods and Crips (May '12)
|Jun 24
|gang politics
|14
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Jun 22
|Human
|219
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC