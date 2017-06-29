Bomb threat at Wal-Mart in Torrance prompts evacuation
Customers and employees at a Wal-Mart store in Torrance were forced to evacuate today following a telephoned bomb threat that proved to be unfounded, police said. Officers responded to the store on Hawthorne Boulevard between Carson Street and Sepulveda Boulevard shortly after noon, Torrance police Sgt.
