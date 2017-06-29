Bomb threat at Wal-Mart in Torrance p...

Bomb threat at Wal-Mart in Torrance prompts evacuation

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Customers and employees at a Wal-Mart store in Torrance were forced to evacuate today following a telephoned bomb threat that proved to be unfounded, police said. Officers responded to the store on Hawthorne Boulevard between Carson Street and Sepulveda Boulevard shortly after noon, Torrance police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game Mon secret Asian man 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
News Vanessa Jimenez, 16 (Jul '08) Jun 26 friend2 2
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Jun 25 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 121
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jun 25 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 88
Bloods and Crips (May '12) Jun 24 gang politics 14
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Jun 22 Human 219
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,643 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC