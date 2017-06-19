Another grocery store a " Ralphs in north Torrance a " is closing its doors

The Ralphs supermarket at Artesia and Crenshaw boulevards in north Torrance will close permanently in August, upsetting neighbors who have enjoyed the convenience of a grocery store at that location for almost six decades. “A lot of people are sad about that,” said an employee who answered the produce department phone and added that the store was scheduled to close Aug. 4. The store's 61 employees will transfer to other Ralphs locations, the worker said, adding that a proposed rent increase prompted the company to shutter the relatively small store.

