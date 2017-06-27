2 South Bay refineries report hazardous materials spills on same day

Refineries in Wilmington and Torrance reported separate hazardous materials releases on the same day this week, with at least 100 pounds of hydrogen sulfide released in the Harbor Area incident and a crude oil spill of about 30 gallons reported from a Van Ness Avenue pipeline. Both incidents occurred Monday against a backdrop of unplanned flaring events, including three in Torrance within about 24 hours that continued into Tuesday afternoon, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

