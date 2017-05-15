Woman finds 2.65-carat diamond within...

Woman finds 2.65-carat diamond within minutes at state park

Victoria Brodski, 25, of Tulsa, was searching for diamonds with her family for 10 minutes when she found a shiny rock that she originally thought was a piece of glass. She put the rock in her pocket and went to the Diamond Discovery Center a few hours later where officials said she had discovered a 2.65-carat diamond.

