Woman finds 2.65-carat diamond within minutes at state park
Victoria Brodski, 25, of Tulsa, was searching for diamonds with her family for 10 minutes when she found a shiny rock that she originally thought was a piece of glass. She put the rock in her pocket and went to the Diamond Discovery Center a few hours later where officials said she had discovered a 2.65-carat diamond.
