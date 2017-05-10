Torrance police to hold annual memori...

Torrance police to hold annual memorial for slain officers

Thursday May 11 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Torrance police will hold their annual memorial service 10 a.m. May 24 at the Toyota Meeting Hall in the Torrance Cultural Arts Center. The program honors Sgt.

