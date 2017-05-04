Torrance police Animal Control unit offers vaccination clinic
The Torrance Police Department's Animal Control unit will hold a vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 6-8 p.m. June 28 at 2200 Jefferson St., in the northeast corner of Wilson Park adjacent to the tennis courts. Officers will offer vaccines, dog licenses and microchipping at various prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|12 hr
|Human
|218
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|4 charged in Torrance parks kickback scheme (Oct '08)
|Wed
|John Warren
|216
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Apr 30
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|100
|Review: Palos Verdes Bowl
|Apr 30
|Torrance Bowling
|1
|City of Inglewood
|Apr 29
|INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA
|3
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Apr 29
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|20
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC