Torrance online college latest for-profit school to shut down
The California National University for Advanced Studies, which has provide online instruction in Torrance since 1993, will close its doors at year's end, becoming the latest in a string of for-profit educational institutions to go out of business, the Daily Breeze has learned. The school, which operates out of a modest Hawthorne Boulevard office, is contacting other colleges and universities in an effort to place about 80 students elsewhere so they can continue their studies, said Stephanie Smith, vice president of student affairs.
