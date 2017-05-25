Torrance maintains municipal arts budget, rejects cuts
Torrance City Council members this week decided to continue spending nearly $170,000 a year to pay for cultural and arts programming, overruling city staff that had wanted to reduce the subsidy to cut a structural budget deficit in the city department that oversees such events. City Manager LeRoy Jackson had proposed gradually scaling back the amount the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation receives so that it would drop to $110,000 by 2020-21.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,050
|Compton: 9 People Shot, 1 Fatally, After Violen... (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|Tonika beamon
|4
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|May 22
|parand
|4
|my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com
|May 22
|unbelievable
|1
|Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher...
|May 21
|Miles
|1
|Maxine the Tard Waters
|May 20
|Nasty Wig Waters
|1
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Jo Ann
|40
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC