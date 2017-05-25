Torrance maintains municipal arts budget, rejects cuts

Torrance City Council members this week decided to continue spending nearly $170,000 a year to pay for cultural and arts programming, overruling city staff that had wanted to reduce the subsidy to cut a structural budget deficit in the city department that oversees such events. City Manager LeRoy Jackson had proposed gradually scaling back the amount the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation receives so that it would drop to $110,000 by 2020-21.

