This 3-wheel vehicle called Binkie Binkerton is turning heads on South Bay streets

When Rolling Hills Estates resident Maureene Riedy spotted the bright yellow, low-slung, 10-foot-long, three-wheel, open air, customized vehicle with a lipstick-wearing goose hood ornament that seats two she was unable to suppress a broad smile. “That's just adorable,” she said as she snapped a couple of pictures with her Smartphone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.