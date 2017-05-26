Spiked vests, new fencing latest tools to protect pets from coyotes
"I have a 7-pound dog and had a coyote lying in my next-door neighbor's yard early one morning," the San Pedro homeowner said. "I was adamant about doing something."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|27 min
|WILDCATS LEAGUE B...
|12
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Bloods and Crips (May '12)
|May 30
|Kinder and Gentle...
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Compton: 9 People Shot, 1 Fatally, After Violen... (Mar '16)
|May 26
|Tonika beamon
|4
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|May 22
|parand
|4
|my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com
|May 22
|unbelievable
|1
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC