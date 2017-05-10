Small fire atop Torrance refinery tank causes little impact, officials say
A small insulation fire on the roof a tank at the Torrance Refining Company facility did not cause major issues at the refinery - nor did it release any toxic pollutants, fire officials said Thursday. The department responded to a reports of a fire on the exterior of a tank at the refinery with 25 firefighters Thursday evening, according to a statement from Steve Treskes, Torrance Fire Department assistant chief.
