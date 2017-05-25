Sluggish ridership prompts Metro to consider overhauling bus system
Amid declining bus ridership, Metro is looking into overhauling and updating its transit network as a way to bring more people back to its system. While train ridership is up, the number of people using buses throughout the Metro system fell 18 percent in April, compared with the same month two years ago.
