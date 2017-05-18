Plea delayed again for defendant charged in death of Jesse Esphorst Jr.
The arraignment for a Los Angeles man accused of killing a 16-year-old star athlete from South High School in Torrance was postponed again Thursday when he announced he had not hired a lawyer. Despite objections from the prosecution, which suggested a public defender be appointed, Darryl Leander Hicks, 28, was granted one more chance to hire an attorney.
