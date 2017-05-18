New principals selected for North and...

New principals selected for North and West high schools and Carr Elementary in Torrance

Chris Sheck will take the helm at North High, Kara Heinrich has been selected as the next principal at West High and Katherine Schenkelberg was named principal at Carr Elementary. All have been administrators at other district schools.

