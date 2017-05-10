New hotel, senior village is latest proposal for Del Amo Crossing in Torrance
The latest development proposal for the former Del Amo Financial Center site would see three new buildings rise on a five-acre tract of parking lots to the rear of the parcel, housing a residential senior citizen complex and a 70-room hotel. It's the latest in a series of proposals for the tract behind what is now known as Del Amo Crossing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14)
|12 hr
|Musikologist
|8
|Huntington Park to allow immigrants in U.S. ill... (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Rico from East Lo...
|9
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Jo Deo
|123
|Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area
|May 5
|contemporarylifes...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|May 5
|cindylu626
|73
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|May 4
|Human
|218
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC