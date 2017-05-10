New hotel, senior village is latest p...

New hotel, senior village is latest proposal for Del Amo Crossing in Torrance

The latest development proposal for the former Del Amo Financial Center site would see three new buildings rise on a five-acre tract of parking lots to the rear of the parcel, housing a residential senior citizen complex and a 70-room hotel. It's the latest in a series of proposals for the tract behind what is now known as Del Amo Crossing.

