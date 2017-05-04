Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Torrance identified
Authorities on Tuesday identified a man who was fatally injured when struck by a hit-and-run driver while changing a tire on the side of the southbound 405 Freeway in Torrance. Tom Blush, 45, of Huntington Beach died at the scene about 9:45 p.m. Monday near Crenshaw Boulevard, said coroner's Assistant Chief Ed Winter.
