Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Torrance identified

Authorities on Tuesday identified a man who was fatally injured when struck by a hit-and-run driver while changing a tire on the side of the southbound 405 Freeway in Torrance. Tom Blush, 45, of Huntington Beach died at the scene about 9:45 p.m. Monday near Crenshaw Boulevard, said coroner's Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.