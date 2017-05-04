Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway in...

Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Torrance identified

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Daily Breeze

Authorities on Tuesday identified a man who was fatally injured when struck by a hit-and-run driver while changing a tire on the side of the southbound 405 Freeway in Torrance. Tom Blush, 45, of Huntington Beach died at the scene about 9:45 p.m. Monday near Crenshaw Boulevard, said coroner's Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 6 hr Human 218
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,997
News 4 charged in Torrance parks kickback scheme (Oct '08) Wed John Warren 216
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Apr 30 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 100
Review: Palos Verdes Bowl Apr 30 Torrance Bowling 1
City of Inglewood Apr 29 INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA 3
Review: Inglewood Lanes Apr 29 INGLEWOOD LANES 20
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 04 at 8:57PM PDT

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,781,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC