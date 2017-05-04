Let the games begin: Torrance approve...

Let the games begin: Torrance approves Dave & Bustera s at Del Amo mall

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Torrance's sprawling Del Amo Fashion Center, already one of the nation's largest malls, is getting even bigger. But in a reflection of the struggling retail industry's woes, an entertainment-oriented business - not the addition of new stores - is largely driving the expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 16 hr Human 218
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,995
News 4 charged in Torrance parks kickback scheme (Oct '08) Wed John Warren 216
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Apr 30 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 100
Review: Palos Verdes Bowl Apr 30 Torrance Bowling 1
City of Inglewood Apr 29 INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA 3
Review: Inglewood Lanes Apr 29 INGLEWOOD LANES 20
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 05 at 9:47AM PDT

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,710 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC