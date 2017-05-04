Let the games begin: Torrance approves Dave & Bustera s at Del Amo mall
Torrance's sprawling Del Amo Fashion Center, already one of the nation's largest malls, is getting even bigger. But in a reflection of the struggling retail industry's woes, an entertainment-oriented business - not the addition of new stores - is largely driving the expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|16 hr
|Human
|218
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|4 charged in Torrance parks kickback scheme (Oct '08)
|Wed
|John Warren
|216
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Apr 30
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|100
|Review: Palos Verdes Bowl
|Apr 30
|Torrance Bowling
|1
|City of Inglewood
|Apr 29
|INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA
|3
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Apr 29
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|20
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC