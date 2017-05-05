JFK Rotc cadets shine in mainland competition
Cadets from the JFK High School junior ROTC battalion were honored today by their peers, by a proud faculty, by DOE superintendent Jon Fernandez, and by thousands of people watching on Facebook Live as they exhibited the skills and routines they've worked hard to perfect. The JFK unit took top honors for the Novice Division recently at the Golden Bear Drill Meet in Torrance, California, representing Guam and Islanders young and old with pride.
