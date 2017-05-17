Gardena police shoot at least 1 burgl...

Gardena police shoot at least 1 burglary suspect in South Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily Breeze

Gardena police shot a suspected burglar at the conclusion of a high-speed chase Monday into South Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting occurred just before noon at 108th and Figueroa streets, where two burglary suspects crashed into a parked car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr LibHater 21,030
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) 22 hr Jo Ann 40
News Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R... Tue susc99 1
Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14) May 11 Musikologist 8
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) May 10 Jo Deo 123
Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area May 5 contemporarylifes... 1
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) May 4 Human 218
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC