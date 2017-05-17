Gardena police shoot at least 1 burglary suspect in South Los Angeles
Gardena police shot a suspected burglar at the conclusion of a high-speed chase Monday into South Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting occurred just before noon at 108th and Figueroa streets, where two burglary suspects crashed into a parked car.
