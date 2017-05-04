Former North High wrestling coach convicted of sex with teen back in jail for contacting her

A former North High School assistant wrestling coach convicted in March of having sex with a 16-year-old student - but allowed to go home from jail - appeared to cry in Torrance court Thursday as a judge ordered him held behind bars indefinitely for allegedly contacting the girl. Matthew Michael Bautista, 30, repeatedly looked over at family members in the courtroom as Judge George Bird, two prosecutors and three defense attorneys discussed his case and how to proceed.

