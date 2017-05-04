Federal investigators: Safety culture changes needed at Torrance refinery
A final investigative report by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board into the 2015 explosion at the Torrance refinery blames ExxonMobil for not “conforming to industry standards” in its operation of the plant. “This incident was preventable,” the CSB said flatly in its 73-page report, which was released at a news conference this morning in Torrance.
