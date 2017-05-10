Children treated at hospital after To...

Children treated at hospital after Torrance rollover crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Although children were among the passengers in two cars that crashed at Sepulveda and Palos Verdes boulevards, no one was seriously injured, police said. The crash occurred about 8:25 p.m. when one of the vehicles ran a red light and collided with the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14) 11 hr Musikologist 8
News Huntington Park to allow immigrants in U.S. ill... (Aug '15) Wed Rico from East Lo... 9
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) Wed Jo Deo 123
Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area May 5 contemporarylifes... 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) May 5 cindylu626 73
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) May 4 Human 218
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,604 • Total comments across all topics: 280,945,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC