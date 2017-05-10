Children treated at hospital after Torrance rollover crash
Although children were among the passengers in two cars that crashed at Sepulveda and Palos Verdes boulevards, no one was seriously injured, police said. The crash occurred about 8:25 p.m. when one of the vehicles ran a red light and collided with the other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14)
|11 hr
|Musikologist
|8
|Huntington Park to allow immigrants in U.S. ill... (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Rico from East Lo...
|9
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Jo Deo
|123
|Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area
|May 5
|contemporarylifes...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|May 5
|cindylu626
|73
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|May 4
|Human
|218
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC