Cheerleader robbed in West High School parking lot in Torrance
Two men shoved a 16-year-old West High School cheerleader to the ground, rummaged through her car and made off with $5, authorities said today. The robbery occurred about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday as the girl approached her car in the school parking lot on Victor Street near Del Amo Boulevard, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Jo Ann
|40
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|May 16
|susc99
|1
|Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|8
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|May 10
|Jo Deo
|123
|Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area
|May 5
|contemporarylifes...
|1
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|May 4
|Human
|218
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC