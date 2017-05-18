Cheerleader robbed in West High Schoo...

Cheerleader robbed in West High School parking lot in Torrance

Two men shoved a 16-year-old West High School cheerleader to the ground, rummaged through her car and made off with $5, authorities said today. The robbery occurred about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday as the girl approached her car in the school parking lot on Victor Street near Del Amo Boulevard, police said.

