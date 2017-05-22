Boys volleyball athlete of the week: Chris Cons, Cypress
Cons, a senior setter, led the Centurions to their first CIF-SS title, recording 42 assists and eight digs in a three-set sweep of Bishop Montgomery of Torrance in the Division 3 final.
