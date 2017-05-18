Asian fusion food and karaoke are an eclectic mix at Astro Kitchen in Torrance
Suggested dishes: Spicy Cucumber and Dried Baby Sardines , Marinated Octopus , Chicken Wings in Special Sauce , Sliced Duck Breast with Light Soy , Pork Spare Ribs with Honey Mustard , Crab Meat and Avocado Salad Sit on one side of Astro Kitchen and you'll be in a somewhat quirky, surprisingly quiet izakaya restaurant. There's a big selection of beers, shochus and sakes, along with wines and cocktails made with shochu and sake, which generally lean toward the sweet side, though that just may be me.
