Asian fusion food and karaoke are an ...

Asian fusion food and karaoke are an eclectic mix at Astro Kitchen in Torrance

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Breeze

Suggested dishes: Spicy Cucumber and Dried Baby Sardines , Marinated Octopus , Chicken Wings in Special Sauce , Sliced Duck Breast with Light Soy , Pork Spare Ribs with Honey Mustard , Crab Meat and Avocado Salad Sit on one side of Astro Kitchen and you'll be in a somewhat quirky, surprisingly quiet izakaya restaurant. There's a big selection of beers, shochus and sakes, along with wines and cocktails made with shochu and sake, which generally lean toward the sweet side, though that just may be me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed LibHater 21,030
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) Wed Jo Ann 40
News Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R... Tue susc99 1
Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14) May 11 Musikologist 8
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) May 10 Jo Deo 123
Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area May 5 contemporarylifes... 1
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) May 4 Human 218
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC