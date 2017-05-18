Armed Forces Day Parade ready to rumble through Torrance
A Marine of the Mounted Color Guard salutes as he and Old Glory pass by the grand marshal in the 51st Annual Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance Saturday..May 15, 2010. Photo by Steve McCrank Over the decades, the annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade set for Saturday has become an integral part of the community for passionate longtime residents like June Lee, a faithful booster of the armed forces and the men and women who serve in it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Jo Ann
|40
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|May 16
|susc99
|1
|Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|8
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|May 10
|Jo Deo
|123
|Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area
|May 5
|contemporarylifes...
|1
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|May 4
|Human
|218
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC