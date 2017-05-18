Armed Forces Day Parade ready to rumble through Torrance

A Marine of the Mounted Color Guard salutes as he and Old Glory pass by the grand marshal in the 51st Annual Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance Saturday..May 15, 2010. Photo by Steve McCrank Over the decades, the annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade set for Saturday has become an integral part of the community for passionate longtime residents like June Lee, a faithful booster of the armed forces and the men and women who serve in it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.