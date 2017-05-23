Aloe and yogurt come together with ALove yogurt
Torrance, Calif.-based Morinaga Nutritional Foods Inc. makes Alove, a Japanese-style yogurt made with fresh aloe, milk, sugar and whey protein isolate. The kosher-certified yogurt contains no artificial flavors, high-fructose corn syrup or aloin It's also gluten-free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Foods.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|Mon
|parand
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com
|Mon
|unbelievable
|1
|Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher...
|May 21
|Miles
|1
|Maxine the Tard Waters
|May 20
|Nasty Wig Waters
|1
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Jo Ann
|40
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|May 16
|susc99
|1
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC