Aloe and yogurt come together with AL...

Aloe and yogurt come together with ALove yogurt

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Dairy Foods

Torrance, Calif.-based Morinaga Nutritional Foods Inc. makes Alove, a Japanese-style yogurt made with fresh aloe, milk, sugar and whey protein isolate. The kosher-certified yogurt contains no artificial flavors, high-fructose corn syrup or aloin It's also gluten-free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Foods.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09) Mon parand 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon bayonne nj 21,037
my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com Mon unbelievable 1
Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher... May 21 Miles 1
Maxine the Tard Waters May 20 Nasty Wig Waters 1
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) May 17 Jo Ann 40
News Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R... May 16 susc99 1
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,236,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC