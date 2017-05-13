After UC controversy, a California la...

After UC controversy, a California lawmaker wants to make interfering with state audits a crime

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Alarmed at allegations that University of California officials intervened and altered the outcome of a recent state audit, lawmakers proposed Tuesday to make intentional interference of such reviews a crime in the future. Democratic Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi of Torrance said he plans to introduce the proposal in response to complaints by State Auditor Elaine Howle that the UC office of the president interfered with an attempt by auditors to confidentially survey officials at university campuses about the performance of the office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,014
Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area May 5 contemporarylifes... 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) May 5 cindylu626 73
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) May 4 Human 218
News 4 charged in Torrance parks kickback scheme (Oct '08) May 3 John Warren 216
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Apr 30 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 100
Review: Palos Verdes Bowl Apr 30 Torrance Bowling 1
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC