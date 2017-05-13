After UC controversy, a California lawmaker wants to make interfering with state audits a crime
Alarmed at allegations that University of California officials intervened and altered the outcome of a recent state audit, lawmakers proposed Tuesday to make intentional interference of such reviews a crime in the future. Democratic Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi of Torrance said he plans to introduce the proposal in response to complaints by State Auditor Elaine Howle that the UC office of the president interfered with an attempt by auditors to confidentially survey officials at university campuses about the performance of the office.
