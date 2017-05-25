25 South Bay police officers, firefighter to be honored for bravery, service
Redondo Beach Harbor Patrol Officer David Poirier is set to receive his second consecutive Medal of Valor next week. He rescued three people swept off the Redondo Beach breakwall.
