2 charged in Jesse Esphorst Jr.a s death make first court appearance in Torrance
Two motorists accused of killing 16-year-old South High School shortstop Jesse Esphorst Jr. in a horrific crash as one chased the other along a Torrance street finally met in a courtroom Thursday, where they stood silently side-by-side. Tung Ming, 21, of Rancho Palos Verdes pleaded not guilty to vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving charges during his arraignment in Torrance court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Torrance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|NLDM
|21,025
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Fri
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|119
|Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|8
|Huntington Park to allow immigrants in U.S. ill... (Aug '15)
|May 10
|Rico from East Lo...
|9
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|May 10
|Jo Deo
|123
|Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area
|May 5
|contemporarylifes...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|May 5
|cindylu626
|73
Find what you want!
Search Torrance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC