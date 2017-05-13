13-year-old girl struck and killed by...

13-year-old girl struck and killed by MTA bus in Redondo Beach

Friday May 5

A 13-year-old girl on a bicycle was struck by an MTA bus and killed tonight in Redondo Beach. The crash occurred about 5:40 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway and Knob Hill Avenue, Redondo Beach police Lt.

