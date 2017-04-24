Why Torrance says it needs to increas...

Why Torrance says it needs to increase garbage collection rates

With recycling revenues down by more than half and operating costs up, Torrance officials are proposing a monthly garbage rate hike of as much as $3.75 a month by July. The City Council will discuss the proposal at Tuesday's meeting and is expected to set a June 27 public hearing date.

