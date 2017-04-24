Why Torrance says it needs to increase garbage collection rates
With recycling revenues down by more than half and operating costs up, Torrance officials are proposing a monthly garbage rate hike of as much as $3.75 a month by July. The City Council will discuss the proposal at Tuesday's meeting and is expected to set a June 27 public hearing date.
