Torrance refinery seeks exemption from permit requirements during repairs

Tuesday Apr 25

The Torrance refinery will be in “technical violation” of its operating permit while cracked and leaking piping is repaired and other maintenance performed, but will not produce excessive emissions during that period, owner PBF Energy said in a regulatory filing. The South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing Board will consider the request at a 9 a.m. public hearing today in Diamond Bar.

