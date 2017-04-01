Torrance officials and residents call...

Torrance officials and residents call for ban of refinery chemical

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The use of a hazardous chemical at the Torrance Refining Co. should be eliminated in the wake of repeated fires and explosions that have occurred at the facility in recent years, elected officials and community activists said at a news conference Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 37 min COMING SOON JUNE ... 26
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Toms river nj 20,939
Review: Pizza Ranch 7 hr PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 26
Review: 99 Cents Only Store Thu 99 Cents Only Stores 20
Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11) Wed kopikat 7
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Wed Brutality of Fact 140
Review: Gamestop Mar 29 GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD 20
See all Torrance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrance Forum Now

Torrance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Torrance, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,977,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC