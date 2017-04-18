This hydrogen-fueled 18-wheeler at LA, Long Beach ports emits only water from tailpipe
Toyota North America Executive VP Bob Carter applauds the silent arrival of the zero emission hydrogen fuel cell heavy duty truck for use in the ports of LA and Long Beach. The truck uses the same technology as the Mirai passenger car at right.
