This El Segundo teen didna t let his rare condition, heart surgery keep him from laughing
Benjamin Cipriano, a 16-year-old El Segundo High School student with Noonan's syndrome, has maintained straight A's despite missing two months of school recovering from heart surgery at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Ben holds his hand over his heart as he and father Harry Langdon, left, become emotional as his mother describes Ben's fight for survival during surgery.
